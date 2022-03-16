Ruling: Port Owes Grain Terminal Owners $124.5M

Getty Images

LAKE CHARLES (AP) — A Louisiana port owes $124.5 million to owners of a $50 million-plus grain export terminal because the port failed to get federal permits for dredging required by its lease, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

Lake Charles port director Richert Self told the American Press on Wednesday that if he cannot get Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to agree to a retrial, he will appeal Monday’s ruling.

“We have new leadership in place,” Self said. “We look forward to the day when we can put this litigation behind us and focus our attention on rebuilding and growing the port for the betterment of Southwest Louisiana.”

Kay ruled in July 2020 that the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District had broken its contract with terminal owner Infrastructure Funding Group Port Holdings LLC, and owed triple damages.

Monday’s ruling sets damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, and explains how they were determined.

The terminal opened in 2015 and Port Holdings sued in January 2016.

Kay heard 20 days of testimony in 2019.