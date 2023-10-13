Ruby Slipper to Open Oct. 16 on Veterans

Photo courtesy of Ruby Slipper

METAIRIE, La. – A new Ruby Slipper restaurant is opening on Oct. 16 at 4236 Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The new location marks the local brand’s ninth in the state and 23rd nationwide. Ruby Slipper offers New Orleans-inspired brunch and a robust cocktail menu.

Before opening day on Oct. 16, the new Ruby Slipper will preview its menu with private, invitation-only tastings for local influencers and members of the media. Opening-day events will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce and check presentations to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Roots of Music.

“One thing we love even more than ‘that brunch life’ is lifting up our community through food and culture,” said Ruby Slipper CEO Elizabeth McGee. “We invite everyone to come out and support these two worthy organizations that do so much good for the people of Louisiana.”

The restaurant’s hours of operation will be 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekends.

The original Ruby Slipper Café opened in New Orleans over 14 years ago. Since then, the brand has expanded across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.