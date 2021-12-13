Ruby Slipper to Open at Clearview Commons

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based “all day brunch” restaurant Ruby Slipper plans to open its second Metairie location in the summer of 2022 at 4236 Veterans Boulevard in the soon-to-be rebranded Clearview Commons. This marks the ninth Louisiana outlet for the company, which operates more than 20 Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine locations across six states.

“We are excited to open a second location in Jefferson Parish, giving residents another spot to enjoy our famous eggs Benedict and eye-opening cocktails,” said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, in a press release. “We are also committed to being a part of this community by providing more jobs to the workforce and helping to revitalize a part of Veterans Boulevard.”

The new Ruby Slipper will be located in a 4,000-square-foot space with indoor and outdoor seating. Hiring will begin in early 2022.

Ruby Slipper is known for offering New Orleans-inspired twists on traditional Southern brunch favorites, including eggs Benedict, beignets, bananas Foster pain perdu and seasonal offerings.