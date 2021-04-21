Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group Adds to Leadership Team

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group – which is opening new locations in South Carolina and Alabama – recently hired industry veteran John McKay as its first vice president of real estate and development.

McKay most recently held the position of director of real estate at Panera Bread. His duties will include new restaurant growth of the Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine brands, its development process, design and management of its development and facilities team.

“McKay has a proven track record of success at world-class companies,” said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group. “His experience in finding great real estate and fostering relationships with key players in the industry made him the perfect fit to be our first vice president of real estate and development.”

“I am honored to be a part of the continued growth. When you have a homegrown brand with a loyal customer base and dedicated team of individuals striving for the same goals the results can be extraordinary,” said McKay.

A 22-year veteran of the real estate development industry, McKay has helped oversee well-known brands focused on growth including Chili’s Bar & Grill, Freebird’s World Burrito and Panera Bread, where he spent 10 years guiding the continued growth of the iconic fast casual brand.

