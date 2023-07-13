Ruby Slipper Promotes Elizabeth McGee

NEW ORLEANS – Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has named Elizabeth McGee its new chief executive operator.

Boasting over 25 years of leadership in the casual dining industry, McGee originally joined Ruby Slipper in November of 2022 as chief operating officer. In that role, she spearheaded the leadership of all talent and human resources functions, while also monitoring daily operations as well as food and beverage innovation.

“When I first joined Ruby Slipper last year, I immediately knew that this was a place where I wanted to stay,” said McGee in a press release. “In the short time that I’ve been here, it’s been fun to see all the milestones we’ve already reached as we continue to provide guests ‘that brunch life’ experience. I’m so honored to take over as CEO and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Prior to coming to Ruby Slipper, McGee served as COO, CFO and vice president of HR for privately held Apple Gold Group and most recently served as the vice president of company operations at Dine Equity – the franchisor of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar.

“Elizabeth’s proven track record of building high performing teams and her operational expertise is the best in the industry, so it was a no-brainer to name her CEO,” said Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group Board Chair Jack Murphy. “We are so blessed to have her passion for people and operations with the company and can’t wait to see what she has in store for Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine.”

The original Ruby Slipper Café opened in New Orleans more than 14 years ago and has since expanded with Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine locations across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group was founded in New Orleans in 2008.