Ruby Slipper Hires Collins, Promotes Beougher

L to R: Camille Collins and Jen Beougher

NEW ORLEANS – Following the selection of Elizabeth McGee as its new chief executive officer, Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group continues to make changes to its executive team. On July 24, the New Orleans-based eatery welcomed Camille Collins as its new executive director of marketing and promoted Jen Beougher to chief administrative officer.

“It’s never slow here as we continue to revamp our executive team with an endless effort in being the go-to brunch spot and build a forward-looking, ‘always better’ culture,” McGee said in a press release. “With Jen’s strong financial acumen and Camille’s flawless marketing mind, both bring a wealth of experience to their new positions and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for what is sure to be a bright future for Ruby Slipper and Ruby Sunshine.”

Beougher will strive to drive overall company performance by maintaining active communication between various departments, including accounting/finance, IT, procurement, development, construction and operations. She will also oversee all compliance and legal matters, in addition to leading the development, implementation and execution of the organizational strategic plan.

She joined Ruby Slipper in 2018 as chief financial officer.

Collins will oversee marketing, communications, business development, social media, advertising and brand management. She has over 20 years of marketing, communications, event planning, and business development experience. Previous posts include Magic Seasoning Blends, the Commander’s family of restaurants and Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts.

The original Ruby Slipper Café opened in New Orleans over 14 years ago and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.