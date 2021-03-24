RTA Board Moves Forward with Transit Redesign Plan

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority Board has approved a plan to redesign the metropolitan area’s transit network to “improve the frequency, reliability and regional connectivity of bus and streetcar service,” according a press release.

The New Links Transit Redesign Plan, anticipated to go live in early 2022, will make changes to the timing, frequency and location of public transit routes that connect Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes.

“New Links is crucial in creating a more connected, efficient, and equitable public transit system for the greater New Orleans region,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “The Board’s action today shifts RTA’s focus to implementation and is the culmination of a two-year, robust community outreach effort to ensure that input from riders was the driving voice in the network redesign.”

“We are so very proud of this regional partnership to reimagine how public transit connects Jefferson Parish to our surrounding areas,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “We have been eagerly anticipating this final report of the New Links Transit Redesign Plan and look forward to implementing many of these action items. We are proud to partner with the Regional Planning Commission, the Regional Transit Authority and the New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Transportation to help improve the frequency and reliability of bus service throughout our Region.”

The New Links Transit Redesign began in 2019 with a community engagement process that sought input from transit riders and other stakeholders over multiple phases of outreach. The Regional Planning Commission worked with the Regional Transit Authority, Jefferson Transit and the Mayor’s Office of Transportation to develop recommendations for a redesigned transit network to improve the frequency, reliability and regional connectivity of bus and streetcar service.

The RTA said the new network will double the number of residents living and working within a half-mile of transit with 20 minutes or less frequency.

“The New Orleans RTA Board of Commissioners is excited to adopt the board resolution supporting the adoption of the New Links Redesign Plan,” said Flozell Daniels Jr., chairman, RTA Board of Commissioners. “New Links provides the roadmap for regional transit leadership to create a cohesive, efficient, and equitable transit system that puts the needs of our riders first. The RTA Board feels strongly that the time is now and the agency is positioned to change the rider experience by providing better connectivity and mobility solutions.”

The New Links Transit Redesign Final Recommended Network and supporting documents can be found online at www.newlinksnola.com.