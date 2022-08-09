RTA Announces New Appointment of Chair of the Board of Commissioners

L to R: Flozell Daniels, immediate past chair; RTA board of commissioners, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, City of New Orleans; Mark Raymond Jr., chair of the board of commissioners; New Orleans Councilmember Eugene Green, District D; and Mark Major, deputy CEO of finance and administration, RTA

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the appointment of Mark Raymond Jr. as chair of the board of commissioners following a special board meeting. At the meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted Raymond chair, and they elected Arthur Walton vice chair and chair of the finance committee. Raymond is a disability advocate and founder of the Split-Second Foundation, an organization committed to breaking barriers for people with disabilities, and operates the first fitness facility in Louisiana dedicated to people living with paralysis, stroke or amputation. Raymond succeeds Flozell Daniels, who served as chair on the board for the last four of his 11 years on the board of commissioners.

“Commissioner Raymond is a proven, solutions-oriented leader with a deep commitment to improving the lives of underserved and disabled communities,” said Alex Z. Wiggins, RTA CEO. “He brings vision, dedication, and experience to the board, and I am excited to continue working together to build a world-class transit system that remains equitable and inclusive.”