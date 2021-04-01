RPM Pizza (Domino’s Pizza)

MISSION

Providing both convenience and local support, RPM Pizza is “Creating Smiles By Making Lives Easier.”

ABOUT

Where you buy pizza makes a difference—with each order from Domino’s, local customers are helping give back to their neighborhoods. RPM Pizza has long been a leading franchise in the Domino’s Pizza brand. It currently operates over 170+ stores, has a $50 million payroll, and employs over 4,600 Team Members serving 25 million pizzas annually. Celebrating 40 years in business, RPM Pizza has always been the largest franchise in North America and is the leading pizza company in Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, Michigan, and Mobile, Alabama.

WHY THEY GIVE

RPM Pizza cares about its communities and neighbors, including the company’s own Team Members. It’s committed to making communities safer and helping Team Members develop within their career. Believing in brighter futures, RPM Pizza has assisted over 145 of its own Team Members in franchising their own businesses.

METHODS

Locally, RPM Pizza has provided support—and pizza—to various organizations, including the NOPD, local schools, United Way, Heroes of New Orleans, Kingsley House, Habitat for Humanity, Urban League, local hospitals during the pandemic, and many more. In 2020, the company donated over 100,000 pizzas to hundreds of organizations.

With the motto “First to Open, Last to Close,” it is the goal of RPM Pizza to be the first Quick Service Restaurant to open after a disaster to ensure food access for local communities. To date, the company has persisted through 35 hurricanes, ice storms, floods, a polar vortex, and a global pandemic.