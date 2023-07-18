Royal Sonesta Will Appear in Episode of “The Bachelorette”

Charity Lawson

NEW ORLEANS — The Royal Sonesta New Orleans will appear in an upcoming episode of ABC’s reality dating show “The Bachelorette.”

Bachelorette Charity Lawson and her suitors filmed at the hotel for a week to produce the episode that will air at 7 p.m. central on Monday, July 24 and be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University before appearing on the current season of ABC’s long-running series.

“With her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile, Lawson solidified Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her,” said a spokesperson for the show’s producers.

The 483-room Royal Sonesta is home to Restaurant R’evolution, Bar R’evolution, the Jazz Playhouse, Desire Oyster Bar, Le Booze and PJ’s Coffee Café along with 20,000 square feet of meeting and special event space.