Royal Sonesta New Orleans Fills Several Leadership Positions

NEW ORLEANS — The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has filled several leadership positions throughout the property.

Glen Clarke joins Royal Sonesta New Orleans as executive chef. Clarke has over 25 years of experience in the culinary industry. He most recently served as executive chef with Princess Cruises, where he developed diverse menu concepts, managed large banquet functions and directed staff from around the world.

Randall Scott-Miller has been hired as director of rooms. Scott-Miller served as director of rooms for Hilton hotels in Key West, Fla. prior to joining the Royal Sonesta New Orleans team.

Celeste Saltalamachia has been hired as human resources director. A native of New Orleans, Saltalamachia most recently served as the regional human resources manager at the Caesars Superdome. In her new role, Saltalamachia will recruit, hire and retain staff.

Olivia Sage-El rejoins the Royal Sonesta New Orleans team as catering sales manager. A Rutgers University alum, Sage-El’s extensive experience with event planning in New Orleans will support the hotel’s renowned catering services for large and small groups and special events.

“We’re thrilled to fill these roles with quality candidates that represent the award-winning service our guests have come to expect at Royal Sonesta New Orleans,” said the hotel’s General Manager Alfred “Al” Groos.