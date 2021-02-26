Royal Sonesta Names Director of Sales and Marketing 

NEW ORLEANS — The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has hired Kristin Crawford as its director of sales and marketing. Crawford has nearly two decades of experience in hospitality sales, event planning and client relations.

Throughout her career, Crawford has been responsible for the growth and development of sales and leadership teams at luxury hotels across California and Texas. In her new role, she will manage all aspects of the hotel’s marketing and sales activities, highlighting the property’s luxury accommodations and amenities, including Restaurant R’evolution, Desire Oyster Bar and The Jazz Playhouse. Crawford will oversee staff to help promote, coordinate and execute on-property events and will assist with securing group sales for meetings, conventions, and conferences.

Crawford joins Royal Sonesta New Orleans after most recently serving in the role of director of sales at The Adolphus, an Autograph Collection Hotel, in Dallas, Texas. Crawford holds a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University.

“It’s our sincere pleasure to welcome Kristin as our new director of sales and marketing,” said Royal Sonesta New Orleans General Manager Alfred Groos. “Her vast experience with luxury hotels makes her a true asset to our team and her dedication to exceptional client relations fits perfectly with our mission to deliver standout experiences for all of our guests.”