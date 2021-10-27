Royal Sonesta Hires Nelson, Restaurant R’evolution Promotes Ward

NEW ORLEANS — Royal Sonesta New Orleans has hired Elizabeth Nelson as its director of catering and conference services. Restaurant R’evolution, located in the hotel, has promoted Lauren Ward to general manager.

Nelson has over 14 years of progressive experience in catering and event management within the hospitality industry and holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations/English from University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In her new role, she will manage the staff, services and logistics for groups and organizations that hold meetings, conventions and conferences at the iconic hotel’s meeting and event space.

Ward has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry including 12 years in fine dining, is an alum of Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts and attended Delgado Community College and Louisiana State University for undergraduate studies. Before her promotion, she held the position of beverage manager for Royal Sonesta New Orleans hotel. In her new role, Ward will manage the daily operations of Restaurant R’evolution including selection, development and performance management of staff; inventory and ordering of all food, beverages and supplies; and ensuring the highest level of guest satisfaction with each dining experience.