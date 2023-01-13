Royal Sonesta Announces Hires and Promotions
NEW ORLEANS — The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has hired and promoted several leadership positions throughout the property.
- Sofia Vásquez joins the hotel as director of sales and marketing. Vásquez has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international markets. She most recently served as director of sales, marketing and events for Thompson Hotels, a luxury hotel and spa in San Antonio, Texas. In her new role, Vásquez will develop and implement marketing and sales strategies for the hotel.
- Erika Jensen has been hired as senior sales manager. Jensen graduated from Northern Michigan University and has 12 years of experience in hotel sales. She most recently served as a marketing coordinator for Helly Hansen Apparel in Colorado and moved back to New Orleans to join the Royal Sonesta team. In her new role, Jensen will maintain relationships with clients and ensure that room night sales and revenue goals are met.
- Pauline Da Costa has been promoted to sales manager. Originally from Honduras, Da Costa joined the Royal Sonesta team in 2004 as an R Club Concierge. Da Costa has since served in multiple roles at the hotel including reservations and front office supervisor and as executive assistant to the general manager. In her new role, she will work closely with the director of sales to ensure that occupancy, average daily rate and market share goals are achieved.