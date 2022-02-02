Royal Restrooms Expands into Louisiana

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Mobile restroom and shower rental company Royal Restrooms has announced its expansion into Louisiana with the opening of a location in Ponchatoula. In business since 2004, the company has 47 offices in 15 states. Each is independently owned and operated.

Franchisees Toby and Rhonda Breland will lead the Louisiana location, which will service New Orleans, Baton Rouge and other south Louisiana markets.

“I first used a Royal Restrooms while attending a wedding in New Orleans and was so impressed,” said Toby Breland in a press release. “It left the best impression on me. I had no idea they didn’t have a local office or else I would have opened one years ago.”

“We are excited to welcome Toby and Rhonda into the Royal Restrooms Family,” said company co-founder David Sauers. “Their professionalism and commitment make them the perfect extension of our core values.”

To learn more, visit LouisianaPortableRestrooms.com or RoyalRestrooms.com