As one of her grandmother’s over 100 grandchildren, Rosie Ricks Knop knows a lot about family and the challenges many people face when matching finances with a family’s needs.

“I want everyone to know that there is a way out of paycheck to paycheck life and that there are people who care about your journey and want to help you move forward,” says Rosie. Whether in her role as Financial Advisor with Compass Capital Management or as a member of the American Business Women’s Association, Rosie is able to help both families and entrepreneurs grow their assets and prepare for the future. Her areas of expertise include Risk Management, Cash Flow Strategies, Retirement Strategies, and Business Solutions.

Rosie credits her mother’s passion for helping others as well as her education in Theatre from the University of Southern Mississippi for helping her become the leader and mentor she is today.

“Many misunderstand what you gain from a degree in Theatre, but I truly learned who I was as a person there,” she says. “I learned how to be a business woman, how to run a meeting, how to lead major projects, what true teamwork looks like, and how to truly do more with less.”

Compass Capital Management

3445 N. Causeway Blvd., Ste. 1000, Metairie, LA 70002

504-322-7870

rosie@compasscapitalweb.com

www.compasscapitalweb.com

Rosie is a Registered Representative and Investment Advisor Representative of Securian Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Compass Capital Management is independently owned and operated. Tracking# 3546858 DOFU 04-2021