Roosevelt New Orleans Announces Additions to Executive Team

NEW ORLEANS – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel recently announced two executive leadership additions to the luxury hotel team. Cole Wallace has been named hotel manager and Ryan Conn has been appointed executive sous chef.

“Both Ryan and Cole bring a wealth of experience to their new leadership roles at the Roosevelt,” said General Manager Tod Chambers. “This hotel was built on the talent and expertise of its team, and we’re excited to have Cole and Ryan on board as we chart a course for The Roosevelt’s future.”

Wallace joins The Roosevelt New Orleans with over 26 years of experience in the hospitality industry. In his new role, he oversees all operating departments, including the rooms division, engineering, and food and beverage operations. He says all his efforts aim to deliver a seamless luxury guest experience, and he emphasizes positive energy both with leading team members and with guests.

Most recently, he was the regional vice-president for NEXCOM, Navy Lodge Program, assisting with the management of nine hotels in the southern United States. He has also held various roles with Marriott including the director of operations at the JW Marriott in New Orleans, director of room operations at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, and director of services at JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.

Wallace holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. At the University of Michigan, he saw multiple undefeated seasons as a Wolverine defensive back, played in the Big Ten Championship, and secured a win at the Rose Bowl. He later earned an executive master of business administration degree from the College of William and Mary.

“The Roosevelt is an iconic hotel with a renowned reputation and legacy for delivering exceptional guest experiences with generations of guests returning year after year,” Wallace said. “I look forward to working with and leading this incredible and dedicated team to continue delivering best-in-class guest experiences.”

Conn joined the Roosevelt New Orleans as a banquet chef in 2019. In his new position as executive sous chef, he leads the culinary team in the absence of Executive Chef Jason Schneider. He also oversees the menu planning and production for the Roosevelt’s events and catering functions, the hotel’s multiple dining outlets, and the employee dining experience.

Having grown up in a large southern Louisiana family, Conn became interested in cooking at an early age garnering culinary experience at local mom-and-pop restaurants before heading off to study fine arts at the Rhode Island School of Design and Brown University. After graduating, he worked the line at La Provence in Lacombe, La. In New Orleans, he worked at the Windsor Court Hotel and went on to manage the kitchen at Satsuma Café and then the commissary kitchen at Surrey’s Café. Conn says he is inspired by his mentor, Roosevelt executive chef Jason Schneider, and his predecessors.