Ronald McDonald House Welcomes New Board Members

L to R: Ellis Arjmand and Jordan Parker

NEW ORLEANS – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana has welcomed Ellis M. Arjmand and Jordan P. Parker to its board of directors.

“As we are gearing up to open our new house on the campus of Children’s Hospital New Orleans, we are so excited to welcome Dr. Arjmand and Jordan to our board of directors,” said Grace McIntosh, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Both of their expertise will be crucial as we continue our mission of providing a home-away-from-home to families of seriously ill or injured children and providing programs that give comfort, compassion and care to children and their families.”

Dr. Arjmand is the surgeon-in-chief of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. He oversees all surgical services lines and recruits physicians from around the country to join the Children’s Hospital New Orleans team. He earned his bachelor’s degree, medical degree and doctorate from Northwestern University. He completed his otolaryngology residency and pediatric otolaryngology fellowship at Washington University and St. Louis Children’s Hospital and holds a Master of Medical Management degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

Parker, a native of New Orleans, is a civil litigation attorney at the law offices of Pius Obioha & Associates serving the New Orleans Metro area. He has a law degree from Southern University Law Center and a master’s degree in human resources and leadership development from LSU.