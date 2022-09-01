Ronald McDonald House Seeking Local Artwork

Rendering provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana is calling on local artists to donate inspirational works that can be displayed at the new facility being built on the campus of Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

RMHC-SLA said it is in need of more than 70 pieces of artwork to fully furnish the walls of the new house, which will have 22 bedrooms and multiple common areas including a kitchen, dining room, living room, library, playroom and conference room.

“This program is very near and dear to my heart, as I am a physician at Children’s Hospital New Orleans and also have several artists in my family,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wisner, a RMHC-SLA board member. “The call for artists is an opportunity for exposure for contributing artists and also provides a welcoming and peaceful environment for families after a long day at the hospital.”

Well-known New Orleans artist Alex Beard is also contributing to the project. Beard is donating a mural titled “The Endangered Species List” that will be the focal point of the playroom in the new house.

Artwork needs to be completed and delivered to RMHC-SLA by Oct. 15. All contributing artists will be recognized at the grand opening of the new house. For more information about donating artwork, visit https://rmhc-sla.org/art/.