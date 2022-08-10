Ronald McDonald House Needs $3M for New Facility at Children’s Hospital

Rendering provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana said it is seeking to raise $3 million to relocate to a newly renovated, larger House on the campus of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. RMHC-SLA is inviting the public to support its cause of helping to provide a “home away from home that gives comfort, compassion and family-centered care to seriously ill children and their families.”

The nonprofit said the new house will allow it to increase available accommodations for families by 47%, with an additional seven family guest rooms. Each guest room will also be equipped with its own private bathroom.

“We are ecstatic about the progress that has been made on the construction of our new House,” said Grace McIntosh, executive director of RMHC-SLA, in a press release. “There are, however, still funds that need to be raised to bring this long dreamed of House to life for families from across the state, region and globe whose children receive vital medical services in New Orleans. We deeply feel that this new House is a turning point for us in how we are able to deliver on our mission.”

RMHC-SLA has partnered with Children’s Hospital to jointly fund the new house, which totals a $6 million investment.

“This is more than an investment in bricks and mortar, it’s an investment in Children’s Hospital’s mission,” said John R. Nickens IV, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Every day at Children’s Hospital, we strive to provide care that keeps the kids and their families at the center, and with the Ronald McDonald House on the Children’s Hospital campus, we will have a place that keeps families together and within arm’s reach of world-class care.”

To learn more about supporting the new House, visit rmhc-sla.org/donate.