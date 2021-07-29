Ronald McDonald House Moving to Children’s Hospital

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, July 27, Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana celebrated the groundbreaking of a jointly funded, 17,000-square-foot building project that will bring a new, expanded Ronald McDonald House to the Children’s Hospital campus.

The $6 million project expands the current New Orleans Ronald McDonald House program, bringing housing to families from across the state and region whose children receive medical services in New Orleans. Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children and provides support programs.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana keeps families close to each other and the medical care their child needs, by providing free accommodations for the family,” said Cheryl Egan, president of RMHC-SLA’s Board of Directors. “For a sick child, having family nearby is critical to the healing process. We are thrilled that the joint effort with Children’s Hospital will allow us to provide on-campus housing while increasing our impact for families traveling to our area for pediatric medical care.”

Upon completion of renovations to the new housing facilities, RMHC-SLA will relocate its current 15-bedroom home located at 4403 Canal Street to the new space, which increases the available accommodations for families by 33 percent, with an additional seven family rooms.

In addition to the expansion of family rooms, the new Ronald McDonald House will feature new common spaces, including a spacious kitchen and dining room that will allow for volunteer and other community groups who give of their time in preparing meals and other activities. The living room, playroom, and spacious backyard are specially designed to allow for community and fellowship among families. The building project will also include a welcoming lobby, large meeting room, library, and office space for staff.

Part of the renovation of the future home of Ronald McDonald House New Orleans is a piece of a multi-year campus expansion effort at Children’s Hospital that reflects a $300 million investment to transform pediatric healthcare for children across Louisiana and the Gulf South.

“At Children’s Hospital, we’re building an environment of health centered on delivering expert care for kids with an extraordinary patient and family experience,” said John R. Nickens IV, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “The Ronald McDonald House project will expand access to housing for those in need, while providing peace of mind and respite for families on our park-like campus that is specially designed for children and families. Our goal is to help alleviate some of the stress and to be a resource for families.”

Construction for the Ronald McDonald House project will begin this summer and is expected to open in late 2022.