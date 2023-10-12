Ronald McDonald Charities Announces New Day Program for Locals

NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 9, Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana announced the launch of a day program for local families that will begin in January 2024. From noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays, family members of children receiving inpatient care at Children’s Hospital New Orleans will have access to food, laundry, quiet spaces, games and other entertainment at Ronald McDonald House.

“This is the final piece of our puzzle,” said Grace McIntosh, executive director of RMHC-SLA. “Families who live in the greater New Orleans area do not want to be away from their child and will stay in the hospital all day and into the night. Our day program invites these local families to our house, where they can get a meal, relax in one of the quiet areas, siblings can play video games and families can learn about services that can assist them once their child leaves the hospital. The most important thing we can give these families is the gift of time – time to be more available and more present for their child.”

In partnership with the Louisiana Children’s Museum, on Wednesdays the day program will feature a special age-appropriate art activity for both children and adults led by a museum educator.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of this exciting initiative,” said Tifferney White, Louisiana Children’s Museum CEO. “Our team is constantly looking for ways to meet community needs and we are delighted to be able to spend time each week bringing smiles to the faces of RMHC-SLA families through learning and play.”

More information will be available at rmhc-sla.org at the end of the year.