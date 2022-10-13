Rome, Clark-Rizzio to Share Leadership Role at Legal Nonprofit

L to R: Kristen Rome and Aaron Clark-Rizzio

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, which works to keep children out of the criminal legal system, has announced an organizational restructuring. Kristen Rome, who has served as the juvenile life without parole legal representation director, will assume the role of co-executive director and share responsibility with Aaron Clark-Rizzio who has led the organization for the past six years.

The model is designed to allow the leaders to focus on their core strengths, capacities and expertise, while working collaboratively and supporting one another in service to young people. Clark-Rizzio will focus more on direct representation of clients who are being prosecuted or who are currently in the criminal legal system. Rome will focus primarily on external-facing work, which includes policy advocacy and communications.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kristen Rome as a co-executive director for the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights,” said LCCR Board Chair David A. Burks. “Having worked with Kristen for years, I know that she brings a creative, strategic and compassionate homegrown perspective, steeped in equity and justice, to the leadership of the organization. The change in leadership structure increases our capacity and allows LCCR to be best prepared for the myriad of opportunities and challenges that are on our horizon. I look forward to working alongside her for years to come.”

“Kristen will bring to this role passion for the work that we do, a stellar litigation track record on the behalf of our youth, and the experience needed to foster an excellent working relationship between LCCR and the local communities it serves,” said LCCR Board Vice Chair Troy Bell. Our restructuring plan will strengthen core operations and increase our impact.”