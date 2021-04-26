Rodriguez Named President and CEO of Entergy New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Deanna Rodriguez has been appointed by Entergy Corporation to lead Entergy New Orleans LLC as its president and CEO. She succeeds David Ellis, who has been promoted to the first-ever chief customer officer for Entergy Corporation. The changes are effective May 9.

“Throughout Deanna’s career, a common thread in her nearly three decades of success has been her understanding and expertise in how proactive and sustained stakeholder engagement can positively impact both business results and the livelihood of our customers and communities,” said Rod West, group president, utility operations for Entergy Corporation. “Her industry experience combined with her background in regulatory affairs at Entergy New Orleans make her ideally suited to lead ENO.”

Rodriguez is currently vice president of regulatory and public affairs at Entergy Texas Inc. Prior to that role, Rodriquez, a 27-year veteran of Entergy, served as vice president of regulatory affairs for Entergy New Orleans, where she worked closely with the New Orleans City Council to launch the first Energy Smart program. The comprehensive energy efficiency plan was developed in collaboration with the New Orleans City Council and continues assisting customers today. She also served as director of external affairs for Entergy Corporation, where she coordinated post-Hurricane Katrina funding efforts, which resulted in more than $200 million in community development block grant funding for Entergy’s Louisiana, Mississippi and New Orleans operating companies.

“I love New Orleans, and it is indeed a special place,” said Rodriguez. “I look forward to working with the City Council, the Mayor and other city leaders to develop programs and policy that will help us meet and exceed all of our customers’ expectations.”

Rodriguez holds a master’s degree in public affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin.