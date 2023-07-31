Rodrigue Foundation Releases Cookbook to Support Arts Education

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts has announced the publication of The Pot & The Palette Cookbook II, which showcases the culinary and artistic heritage of Louisiana, featuring artwork by high school students and more than 100 recipes contributed by chefs from across the state.

Winners of a statewide art contest were awarded college scholarships.

“Our goal with The Pot & The Palette Cookbook II is to highlight the incredible talent of Louisiana’s high school artists and the diverse culinary traditions that make our state so special,” said Jacques Rodrigue of GRFA. “We are also thrilled to have so many chefs contribute their recipes, establishing this cookbook as a true representation of the culinary excellence found only in Louisiana.”

“We are honored to participate in the foundation’s cookbook and launch event,” said Dickie Brennan, founder of Dickie Brennan & Company, whose restaurants include Palace Café, Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, Bourbon House, Tableau, Acorn Café, the Commissary and Pascal’s Manale. “It is especially meaningful to me because of the dedication to Chef Paul Prudhomme, who was a close friend for many years.”

GRFA has planned a book launch event 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania Street. The event will feature food from Dickie Brennan’s Palace Café and Magic Seasoning Blends, along with cocktails from Melissa Townsend of Milk Punch Media and music by Alex Pianovich.

“By purchasing this cookbook, you’re not only acquiring a culinary gem, but also supporting our foundation’s year-round programming, which fosters arts education in schools across Louisiana,” said Rodrigue.