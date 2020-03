Robottom Foundation Fundraiser Will Support Scholarship Fund

Ed Perkins Jazz

NEW ORLEANS – The Robottom Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the health and well being of children, will host its third annual fundraiser March 29 at Filmore in the Oaks, 1040 Filmore St. There will be music from Ed Perkins Jazz plus food, cocktails, a business card draw and raffles. Event supporters include Crescent Crown Distribution and Direct Mail Plus. Donations will benefit a scholarship fund. Get more information.





Comments

comments