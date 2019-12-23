Robinson Promoted to Chief Medical Officer at New Orleans East Hospital

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans East Hospital is pleased to announce Candace S. Robinson, MD as chief medical officer. Dr. Robinson has been a part of the New Orleans East Hospital family since July 2014, and previously served as staff physician, and most recently as emergency department medical director.

“Our staff is pleased to have Dr. Robinson assume the role of CMO of New Orleans East Hospital,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, president and CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. “We are confident in her ability to be a liaison between our medical staff and hospital administration. She will ensure safe, effective, and efficient delivery of quality healthcare that is consistent with the mission and vision of New Orleans East Hospital.”

Dr. Robinson brings more than ten years of medical experience having served as a clinical and adjunct professor of practice, staff physician, assistant medical of emergency department, as well as medical director of emergency department. She earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Xavier and Tulane University. Dr. Robinson is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine, the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners, and serves on a variety of New Orleans East Hospital committees.

“I am excited for the opportunity to carry on the responsibility of being Chief Medical Officer,” Robinson said. “I look forward to continuing my career with my New Orleans East Hospital family.”