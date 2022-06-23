Robert A. Waldrup Joins Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver

NEW ORLEANS — Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver LLC announced that Robert A. Waldrup has joined the firm as an associate.

Waldrup is a seasoned litigator and former United States Air Force officer. He has extensive military prosecutorial experience, having served as one of five first-chair traveling prosecutors for the largest prosecution circuit in the United States Air Force. He has supervised and trained more than 45 junior counsel in case preparation, advocacy, discovery and motions practice. Waldrup’s practice focuses on complex and commercial litigation, including insurance coverage and bad faith.

Waldrup received his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Tulane University Law School. He received a Master of Education with distinction from Northern Arizona University and a Bachelor of Science from North Carolina State University.

Waldrup serves on the board of the Wilson A. Butler Academy, a nonprofit organization developed to bridge the achievement gap for underserved minorities through experiential learning in STEM subject areas, leadership development, and cultural awareness. He also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Board at Tulane University Law School. In 2016, he co-founded the Waldrup-Crosby Endowed Law Scholarship Fund. This initiative provides financial assistance and mentorship to first-generation black students at Tulane University Law School.