Rob Laird Joins Baker Donelson’s Nashville Office

NASHVILLE — Baker Donelson has announced the addition of Robert H. Laird Jr. as a shareholder in the firm’s Nashville office and a member of the Corporate Group.

Prior to private practice, Laird served as in-house counsel for HealthStream, a publicly traded Nashville-based company that provides a suite of solutions to health care organizations. He was most recently the managing shareholder of the Nashville office of Maynard Cooper & Gale. With a focus on the intersection of health care and technology, Mr. Laird counsels private and public clients and private equity investors in corporate transactions, corporate governance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, information technology, and venture capital investments.

He is listed in Best Lawyers in America in the area of Mergers and Acquisitions Law, and he has been recognized among the Nashville Post’s 2021 “In Charge – Legal” and the Nashville Business Journal’s “Best of the Bar”. He is a frequent speaker at continuing legal education programs sponsored by the Tennessee Bar Association, Nashville Bar Association, and other organizations on a range of corporate and securities law topics, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financing, formation of legal entities, and corporate governance.