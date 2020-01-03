Roadwork NOLA Hosts Meeting to Discuss Freret Repairs

NEW ORLEANS – Roadwork NOLA will host a community meeting to discuss scheduled road repairs in the Freret Street area on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Ochsner Baptist Campus (inside café), 4500 Clara St. The City of New Orleans and Department of Public Works, in conjunction with the Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB), will soon begin these repairs, which include:

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb;

Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete;

Repairing damaged sidewalks with driveway aprons;

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersection; and

Replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and/or drainage lines.

The contractor will work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday, and construction will last approximately 12 months, pending any weather delays or extenuating circumstances.





