R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Date Announced

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation/R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl officials have announced that the 20th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will kick off at 2:30pm CST on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game will be internationally broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

“The 20th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will certainly look different than years past, but we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase New Orleans and the Louisiana to a worldwide audience,” said Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Senior Vice President/R+L Carriers Bowl Executive Director Billy Ferrante. “On behalf of our Bowl Chairman Paul Valteau Jr. and our entire Bowl Committee, I want to thank the State of Louisiana, the City of New Orleans, Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference for their continued cooperation and partnership throughout this highly unusual year. Without their commitment this year’s game would not be possible.”

Fan attendance for the game has yet to be determined. The Sports Foundation/R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl committee and staff has been working closely with officials from the State of Louisiana, City of New Orleans, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Tulane School of Medicine to determine the safety protocols for all participants and affiliates. Should fans be allowed inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, tickets will be made available through TicketMaster and the New Orleans Bowl office at (504) 525-5678. Further details can be found at www.neworleansbowl.com.

Now in its 20th year, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl has generated an estimated economic impact of $20 million annually and supported numerous area youth and at-risk programs throughout the region.