R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Announces 6-Year Extensions

NEW ORLEANS – R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl officials and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation confirmed today the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl has agreed to an extension with both Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference. The six-year extension with each respective conference will run through the 2026 football season.

“Both conferences offices and participating universities have played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the bowl and its surrounding events,” said R+L Carriers Bowl Executive Director Billy Ferrante. “We look forward to continuing what has been a fantastic partnership for many years.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its affiliated events continue to grow and create significant impact in the Greater New Orleans region, generating an estimated economic impact in excess of $20 million annually.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl has been a valued partner of Conference USA for many years and we are very pleased to continue this great relationship in upcoming seasons,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “New Orleans is a destination city and the bowl does a great job of giving our schools and their fans a memorable postseason experience.”