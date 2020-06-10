Riverwalk Shops Plan June 13 Reopening

NEW ORLEANS – The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk plans to open the main mall on Saturday, June 13 according to outlines for public guidance given by the city of New Orleans and state fire marshal. Store availability may vary for individual retailers as stores begin to rehire and curbside options will still be available for select retailers. Guests are encouraged to follow up-to-date information on www.RiverwalkNola.com, Facebook (@OutletCollectionatRiverwalk) and Instagram (@RiverwalkNOLA). Job opportunities at riverwalknola.com/careers.

Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners and the communities we serve are always our top priority,” said a mall spokesperson. “Over the past several months, The Outlet Collection at the Riverwalk has worked with merchants, custodians and security personnel to implement new safety protocols to help protect our customers.”

The mall will be following the following protocols:

The mall will continue to regularly sanitize high-touch surfaces throughout the building and will continue to do so in coming phases.

An entrance tracker will monitor occupant capacity to prevent potential crowding. Security team members will oversee crowd management and enforce social distancing rules.

Common areas like the children’s play area and the mall management office will remain closed to the public. The food court dining area will offer limited seating.

Guests entering the facility will be required to wear a proper face covering while in the building. Face masks will be available for any customer who does not have one.

Hand sanitizer dispensers, touchless whenever possible, will be placed at key guest entrances and high contact areas such as elevator and escalator landings and stairway landings.

There will be health and safety signage throughout the property including social distancing reminders, proper face covering requirements, hand washing procedures and more.

Elevator maximum capacity signage will be placed on all passenger and freight elevators.

“One way” floor markers will be placed throughout the facility for guests to follow a flow of traffic.

Distance markers will designate spacing zones six feet apart at food court storefronts.

Mall employees, vendors and staff will be required to maintain six feet distance from other employees, vendors, staff and customers at all times.

Store managers will be asked to evaluate their employees for symptoms related to COVID-19 and their employees will be required to wear a proper face covering while in the building.

Parking is available at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in the flat lot in front of the center. Parking can be validated at an $8 discount with an Outlet Collection purchase of $20 or more.





