River Place Behavioral Health Opens New Adolescent Unit

LaPLACE, La. — River Place Behavioral Health’s new adolescent unit has officially opened to treat adolescents age 12-17 who struggle with conditions like depression, ADHD, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. River Place expects to treat approximately 400 patients per year at its 22-inpatient bed unit.

In 2018, Ochsner Health partnered with Acadia Healthcare, a national leader in behavioral healthcare services, to open River Place Behavioral Health, an 82-bed inpatient facility. Through the joint venture, Acadia manages the hospital while Ochsner psychiatrists and providers deliver much needed inpatient behavioral health services to adults and adolescents.

“We are thrilled to open this new unit,” said Dean Hickman, M.D., psychiatry system chair, Ochsner Health and medical director, River Place Behavioral Health. “Across Louisiana, we have a lack of inpatient beds to treat our young patients with behavioral health concerns, and this region is no different. Now, more young people will be able to receive treatment without having to travel great distances.”

The unit will be staffed by five physicians, seven nurse practitioners and physician assistants, and several support staff. Once fully staffed, the unit will add 40 positions to the facility.

River Place Behavioral Health Hospital is located at 500 Rue de Sante in LaPlace. For more information, visit www.riverplacebh.com.