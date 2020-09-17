River Parishes Tourist Commission Welcomes New Appointee

LAPLACE, La. – The River Parishes Tourist Commission has welcomed Robert Taylor Sr., a new St. John the Baptist Parish appointee representing the economic development committee. A retired master sergeant for the United States Air Force, Taylor is excited to bring new ideas to the commission.

“I am excited for the opportunity to assist the River Parishes in bringing in tourism and more businesses back to the region,” said Taylor. I look forward to bringing my background and expertise to this board and helping the great people of the River Parishes.”

Taylor retired from Marathon Petroleum after 35 years of service. A lifelong resident of Reserve, Taylor enjoys spending time with his wife Mala and their three children.

“I’m confident in our new appointees, board chair and vice board chair to greatly represent the River Region and our stakeholders’ interests as we continue to position Louisiana’s River Parishes as a premier travel destination,” said Buddy Boe, executive director of the RPTC. “Moving forward through these uncertain times, we remain committed to uplifting our region as a key player in the state’s tourism and hospitality industry.”

Monti has served on the commission for the past six years. A lifelong resident of Luling, Louisiana he serves as the general manager of Quality Cleaning Equipment & Supply in Luling. Monti is an avid and frequent world traveler.

“I enjoy visiting beautiful and unique destinations around the world, and I am excited to be a part of an organization that works to welcome visitors to the River Parishes, ” said Monti. “We have so much to offer and I am excited to share that with visitors from all over the world.”

A native of Edgard, Louisiana, Joseph has served on the Commission for three years in various capacities, including board secretary and treasurer. She is a Senior Software Engineer at Geocent, a Metairie-based technology and engineering services firm. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her four grandchildren and being an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. A lifelong public servant, Joseph has recorded over 1,000 volunteer service hours over the past three years, receiving her firm’s prestigious Public Servant Award.

“Our goal is to position the River Region as not only a beautiful place to visit for a short vacation but also a place to plant permanent roots and raise a family,” said Joseph. “Whether it’s taking a swamp tour or staying at one of our hotels, we are positioning the River Region as a top travel destination for both locals and visitors. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board and our community on behalf of the Commission.”

Commission members also include:

Camella Landry, Treasurer/Secretary – St. James Parish

Evin Stein – St. John the Baptist Parish

Paul Aucoin – St. James Parish

Ricardo Smith – St. Charles Parish

Tracy Smith – St. Charles Parish

RPTC is the official marketing organization and driving force for tourism in St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes. The organization offers assistance to visitors, advocates for its stakeholders, and stimulates the region’s economic growth.

For more information on the River Parishes Tourist Commission, please visit lariverparishes.com.