River Parishes Tourist Commission Launches 1811 Slave Revolt Trail

Photo courtesty of Forest Photography

LaPLACE, La. – At a Feb. 5 event at Destrehan Plantation, Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission commemorated the 210th anniversary of the 1811 Slave Revolt with the unveiling of a 10-mile trail.

The 1811 Slave Revolt Trail recognizes the bravery of those who fought for equality against the ties of slavery and social oppression. The path tells the historical tales of the group that marched toward New Orleans to set up their own free nation and of the others who would join the ranks of the insurgents as they began America’s First Freedom March. Tales of the 1811 revolt group led by Charles Deslondes will be noted at special kiosks depicting the 1811 Slave Revolt Trail, which spans from the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House where the uprising began, to Destrehan Plantation.

Click here to view the 1811 Slave Revolt Trail Map for additional information.

“It is imperative to immortalize the contributions of these freedom fighters and to educate all who visit or study this area about their monumental sacrifices to modern society and the development of civil rights,” said Buddy Boe, executive director of LARPTC. “The Commission looks forward to supporting the efforts of the 1811 Slave Revolt Trail, to foster interest in these local heroes.”

New Orleans native and world-renowned actor Wendell Pierce provides voiceover for tours. Visitors will be able to manage their own check-ins and receive exclusive offers from LARPTC partners by accessing the following link to receive an 1811 Slave Revolt Trail pass: https://explore.lariverparishes.com/.