Riess LeMieux Names Brian D. Grubb Partner

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Riess LeMieux is proud to welcome Brian D. Grubb to the firm. Brian brings extensive experience in construction and real estate development, business transactions, governmental relations and healthcare matters. Before joining Riess LeMieux, Brian was the managing member of a regional law firm, in-house general counsel for a regional healthcare system, and president of a program/project management firm.

Brian graduated from The John Marshall Law School in 2004 and obtained his undergraduate degree at Virginia Commonwealth University. He is admitted in Louisiana and Illinois. Brian is also a member of the American Bar Association, Louisiana State Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Associated Builders and Contractors and Lean Construction Institute.