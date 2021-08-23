Riess LeMieux Attorneys Named to 2022 ‘Best Lawyers’ List
NEW ORLEANS – Riess LeMieux has announced that five of the firm’s lawyers have been named to the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
The list includes:
Michael R. C. Riess
- Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Construction Law
Christopher K. LeMieux
- Construction Law
- Litigation – Construction
Michael D. Lane
- Construction Law
- Litigation – Construction
Jonathan S. Forster
- Litigation – Construction
Michael S. Blackwell
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction Law
- Litigation – Construction