Riess LeMieux Attorneys Named to 2022 ‘Best Lawyers’ List

NEW ORLEANS – Riess LeMieux has announced that five of the firm’s lawyers have been named to the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

The list includes:

Michael R. C. Riess

Admiralty and Maritime Law

Construction Law

Christopher K. LeMieux

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Michael D. Lane

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Jonathan S. Forster

Litigation – Construction

Michael S. Blackwell

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction