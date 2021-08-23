Riess LeMieux Attorneys Named to 2022 ‘Best Lawyers’ List

NEW ORLEANS – Riess LeMieux has announced that five of the firm’s lawyers have been named to the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

The list includes:

Michael R. C. Riess

  • Admiralty and Maritime Law
  • Construction Law

Christopher K. LeMieux 

  • Construction Law
  • Litigation – Construction

Michael D. Lane 

  • Construction Law 
  • Litigation – Construction

Jonathan S. Forster 

  • Litigation – Construction

Michael S. Blackwell 

  • Commercial Litigation  
  • Construction Law 
  • Litigation – Construction

 

