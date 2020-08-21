Riess LeMieux Attorneys Named to 2021 Best Lawyers in America List

NEW ORLEANS – Law firm Riess LeMieux announced that four of its lawyers have been named to the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades. The first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to cover more than 70 countries. Lawyers in the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

The lawyers from Riess LeMieux named to the 2021 list include:

Michael R. C. Riess

Admiralty and Maritime Law

Construction Law

Christopher K. LeMieux

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Michael D. Lane

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Michael S. Blackwell