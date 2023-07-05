Ride for Pride Promotion Raises $10K for House of Tulip

Photo courtesy of Blue Krewe

NEW ORLEANS – The second Blue Bikes “Ride for Pride” fundraising promotion raised $10,000 for House of Tulip. For every Blue Bikes ride taken in June, a $1 donation went to House of Tulip.

House of Tulip provides zero-barrier housing, case management, care linkages and community programming to trans and gender nonconforming people who need a safe place to stay. The organization is also working to grow the supply of affordable housing in New Orleans.

“We cannot express how grateful and happy we are that New Orleans overwhelmingly supported the Ride for Pride campaign,” said Mariah Moore, co-director of House of Tulip. “Each dollar raised will continue to ensure that our housing sites remain operational, keeping our most vulnerable safe and stable.”

Blue Bikes also featured 50 bikes with Pride Month basket designs. Riders shared pictures of the Pride-themed Blue Bikes with the hashtag #RideForPride, which helped raise awareness of the House of Tulip fundraiser.

“As a community-run bikeshare program, our team has been intentional about brainstorming ways that we can celebrate and support LGBTQ+ community members,” said Patrick Urbine, community engagement manager of Blue Krewe, the local nonprofit that manages Blue Bikes. “Ride For Pride was a fantastic opportunity for folks to hop on a Blue Bike and directly support House of Tulip’s mission to provide zero-barrier housing and wraparound services for trans and gender nonconforming community members. We are so thankful for everyone who hopped on a Blue Bike during Pride and helped reach the goal.”