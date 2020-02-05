Rick Flick to receive 25 Year Dealer Award as Dealer at Banner Chevrolet

NEW ORLEANS – In recognition of 25 years of service as dealer and owner of Banner Chevrolet in New Orleans, General Motors officials Kevin Messmer and Matthew Thompson will honor Rick Flick with the 25 Year Dealer Award. Celebration activities are scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 6th at 2 P.M. at Banner Chevrolet with an award presentation and photo opportunity.

Banner’s management and staff invite all previous customers, family, friends, civic and political leaders, as well as vendors and neighboring businesses to join them to celebrate this occasion.

Rick Flick began working with his late dad, Richard J. Flick, at Banner Chevrolet when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Jesuit High School in New Orleans in 1982 and earned a B.S. in business administration from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, majoring in finance.

Hurricane Katrina caused Banner Chevrolet to suffer on of the largest losses in automotive history. Since that time, Banner Chevrolet has thrived – recently completing a major renovation.

Mr. Flick was also honored with the 2014 TIME Dealer of the Year award by the Louisiana Automotive Dealer Association and the National Automobile Dealers Association. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to giving back to the community and the automotive industry.

The Banner Automotive Group is a multi-generational, local family-owned business that also operates Banner Ford in Mandeville and Banner Ford of Monroe.





