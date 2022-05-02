Rich’s Car Wash to Open on Gentilly Boulevard

Photo courtesy of Rich's Wash Dat

NEW ORLEANS — The owners of Rich’s Wash Dat car wash will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9 to celebrate a new location at 2900 Gentilly Boulevard.

Owner Dennis Ogan said he invested $5.5 million in upgrading a vacant site that was formerly a gas station. He said the new location creates 12 new jobs and brings the company’s total number of employees to 67. Gentilly Boulevard is Rich’s Wash Dat’s fourth location; the others are 4417 Earhart Boulevard, 3600 General De Gaulle Drive and 3519 Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

Rich’s Wash Dat plans to give away free car washes to all guests on opening day to celebrate the grand opening. The company also always provides free car washes to first responders.