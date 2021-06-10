Richards Collection Launches The Shops in Mandeville

Rendering provided by the Richards Collection

MANDEVILLE – The Richards Collection, a Louisiana-based commercial real estate development and property management firm, announced the launch of The Shops at 1200 West in Mandeville. The firm acquired the 47,067-square-foot shopping center on W. Causeway Approach from 1200 Place LLC in January 2021 for $5.5 million, made improvements to the façade and infrastructure, and rebranded the property.

“We are excited to formally introduce ourselves to the Mandeville community and begin positioning The Shops at 1200 West as one of the prime retail destinations on the Northshore,” said Thomas Richards, CEO of The Richards Collection, in a release.

Property managers will install a new sign and entryway soon.

“The Shops at 1200 West is the type of retail concept our city and region welcome with open arms, led by owners with a clear track record of success, along with a management team that has made clear their commitment to investing in our local economy and being an active part of this wonderful community,” said Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden.

Richards is also overseeing the build-out of Clearview City Center, the “live, work, play” destination under construction in Metairie.

For more information, visit shop1200west.com.