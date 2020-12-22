Richard Tanzella Named CEO of East Jefferson General Hospital

Since 2017, Richard Tanzella served as chief executive officer of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. During his tenure, he directed the transaction and transition of the first for-profit hospital into the Piedmont Healthcare system. (Photo provided by LCMC Health)

METAIRIE – LCMC Health has announced the selection of Richard Tanzella as the new CEO of East Jefferson General Hospital. Tanzella will assume his role on Feb. 1, 2021 and will lead a staff of nearly 3,000 and manage a $100 million capital transformation.

“All of us at LCMC Health welcome Richard’s leadership at a hospital that for 50 years has been a vital asset to our community,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “I am confident Richard will help East Jefferson General Hospital continue its commitment to our mission of delivering extraordinary healthcare.”

Tanzella has more than 25 years of healthcare experience, most recently with Piedmont Healthcare Inc., a $4B integrated healthcare system in Atlanta that includes 11 acute care hospitals with more than 2,500 beds.

“I am excited to join East Jefferson General Hospital during this significant transition to the LCMC Health family,” Tanzella said. “This hospital holds a special place in the community it serves and being in a position to lead the team in its cultural transformation during this historic time in healthcare is an opportunity I welcome.”