Rich Named Housekeeping Manager at Rare Space Hospitality Group

NEW ORLEANS — Rare Space Hospitality Group, a New Orleans-based vacation rental and hospitality management company, announced the hiring of Nancy Staggs Rich as housekeeping manager. Rich’s responsibilities include managing the cleaning department’s team and revamping the cleaning process.

“Rich’s impeccable attention to detail and her extremely high standards in maintaining a clean, sanitized and tidy environment will revolutionize our guests’ experience,” said Rebecca Jostes, the company’s chief marketing and expansion officer. “We’re excited to welcome her to the Rare Space family.”

Rich has been cleaning houses since college and started her own cleaning company, Nancy’s Custom Clean, in 2016. She studied classical vocal performance at the University of Mississippi and moved to New Orleans in 2008.

