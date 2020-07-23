Real Estate | Results, Not Excuses

Real estate is more than a profession to me: it is a lifestyle.

When you’re looking for a new home in New Orleans, you want a real estate agent who knows the ins and outs of the city, someone with a passion for the people and communities that make this a place like no other. Look no further than Stacie Carubba. A New Orleans native and a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy and Louisiana State University, she’s dedicated her life to helping families find the perfect home in the perfect neighborhood. In the way some people have an eye for art, Stacie has an eye for real estate. That should come as no surprise — she grew up working in her family’s civil engineering and construction business, which uniquely enables her to visualize every home’s potential from the moment she steps through the front door. Even in a pandemic, Stacie’s top priority is helping her clients find the home of their dreams, and she won’t stop until every one of those dreams becomes a reality.

In what ways are you thriving and pushing forward as a business during COVID-19?

I have always been forward thinking and have tried to carve my own path in the real estate industry when it comes to traditional practices of business. Virtual tours and appointments have been a staple in my business for years, but throughout the pandemic, I have refined my process to implement social distancing practices and additional sanitation measures. Additionally, I have increased my level of communication and data reporting I provide to my clients in an effort to deliver a sense of comfort and security through detailed information. Now that Louisiana and the City of New Orleans have entered Phase 2 re-opening, the real estate industry is booming again. With interest rates at a historic low, it is a great time to buy or start an investment portfolio. It is also an advantageous time to sell because the available inventory is low in comparison to the amount of demand.

How have you maintained a sense of company culture?

Not too much has changed for me as far as working remotely. I’ve always worked from home, and most of my work is done at properties, meeting with clients and prospective buyers and sellers. I am self-employed and have one part-timer, Claire, working with me, and I just hired another team member last week. Throughout the pandemic, I wanted to maintain a sense of normalcy with Claire by continuing to grow and develop future plans and ideas while we had the “down” time during March and April. I also wanted to make sure I did everything in my power to maintain her salary and pay because she is a valuable asset to my team.

Are there any lessons you have learned? Any new technology you’ve embraced?

The pandemic has taught me gratitude. Real estate is a very personal business built on lasting relationships and trust. Without those deep-rooted connections with my clients and colleagues, my business would not have been able to survive. I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and I think the pandemic has taught me a lot about myself and what is important. Every day I wake up grateful for the opportunity to do what I love in my favorite city on earth. Real estate is more than a profession to me: it is a lifestyle.

Athena Real Estate

118 W. Harrison Ave. • Ste.

301 • (504) 434-SOLD

stacie@staciecarubba.com