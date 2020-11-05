Restech Welcomes Clayton Mouney as Director of Revenue

METAIRIE – Restech welcomes Clayton Mouney as the company’s director of revenue. Mouney will be responsible for sales team leadership, driving revenue and contribute to product strategy and selection.

Mouney is the former president and oOwner of thinkIT Solutions, a full-service information technology firm whose offerings included cloud services, data backup and recovery, cybersecurity and IT support.

During his time at thinkIT Solutions, Mouney was featured in several local magazines on topics ranging from leadership in business to questions regarding cybersecurity and was hired to speak at industry events and corporate meetings regarding his expertise. He led his team to be recognized in 2017 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States making the Inc. 5000 list.

Over the 16 years of operating thinkIT, Mouney led his business in specializing in supporting companies in various sectors. He drove business development from startup (2002) with zero sales to $3 million annually (2018). thinkIT was accountable for all daily operations for more than 50 independent companies as well as support for over 200 businesses’ IT needs.

He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of managed IT Services, cybersecurity and technology. Having been in the IT industry for over 25 years, Mouney has seen the evolution of managed IT Services and the value it brings to small and medium sized businesses.

“We are very excited to have Clayton on board. Along with strong client skills and organizational ability, Clayton will bring positive dynamic to the team and help us continue to grow in our maturity as a Managed Services provider,” said Vince Gremillion, president of Restech.