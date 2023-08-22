Restaurant R’evolution to Briefly Close for Renovation

Photo courtesy of Restaurant R'evolution

NEW ORLEANS — Chef John Folse’s Restaurant R’evolution will close briefly for a multi-million dollar renovation. The restaurant will close on Sept. 4 and is expected to reopen in early October. The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, the firm that created Restaurant R’evolution’s original design concept in 2012, will lead the project. The redesign will include refreshed colors, flooring, seating and upholstery throughout the dining and bar areas. The restaurant’s kitchen will undergo a full renovation that includes upgrades to commercial equipment and new workspaces. There will also be a revamped menu and new artwork featuring Louisiana artists and artifacts.