Restaurant Association Distributes Over $25K to Louisiana High Schools

METAIRIE — The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation said it has distributed $25,914 to ProStart programs around the state through its ProStart Program Support Fund. Since 2014, the LRAEF has awarded $349,469 to its ProStart programs—funds which in part are made up from grants from 2022 partner organizations the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, JP Morgan Chase Bank Foundation and the Fore! Kids Foundation.

Nineteen eligible ProStart programs will receive funding this year. The first check was presented to ProStart educator Alan Boyd of Young Audiences Charter High School.

To be considered, applicants indicated their needs along with a specific action plan on how the funds would be spent. Nineteen recipient schools will receive an average of $1,400 to help defray the costs of testing materials, perishables, small wares, capital projects, field trips, and the upcoming Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ProStart Invitational at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center on March 29 and 30.

LRAEF Executive Director Jonathan Baynham said, “Louisiana ProStart schools are still feeling the effects of COVID-19, just like our restaurant industry. Thanks to our amazing sponsors the LRAEF was able to help alleviate some of the financial burden on our ProStart programs. We want all participating schools to have the equipment, materials, and opportunities necessary to run a successful program. These funds help us achieve that goal.”

Schools receiving funds in the spring allocation include: Pearl River High School in Pearl River, Young Audiences Charter High School in Gretna, Istrouma High School ProStart in Baton Rouge, W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette, Hammond High Magnet School in Hammond, Walker High School ProStart Program in Walker, Sulphur High School in Sulphur, Salmen High School in Slidell, Chalmette High School in Chalmette, Lafourche Parish School District ProStart in Lockport, Red River High School ProStart in Coushatta, East St. John High School in Reserve, Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Abbeville High School in Abbeville, Leesville High School in Leesville, Springfield High School in Springfield, West Monroe High School in West Monroe, Plaquemine High School in Plaquemine, and Washington Career and Technical Education Center in Washington.

ProStart is a nationwide, two-year program for high school students that develops the best and brightest talent into tomorrow’s industry leaders. From culinary techniques to management skills, ProStart’s industry-driven curriculum provides real-world educational opportunities and builds practical skills and a foundation that will last a lifetime. The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation is supported by our annual partners AutoChlor, ACME Oyster House and Ecolab. If interested in making a donation, please contact Jonathan Baynham, jbaynham@lra.org or (504) 454-2277.