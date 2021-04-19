Resilia Launches Nonprofit Platform to Address ‘Philanthropy Deserts’

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-based software startup Resilia has officially launched its nonprofit platform to “make historically inaccessible and expensive capacity-building support available to nonprofits, on-demand and in a cost-effective manner.”

The company says the platform offers a systematic way for organizations to expand their internal capacity through a combination of educational training resources, customizable templates and resources, performance tracking, and ongoing access to nonprofit coaches.

“Most people don’t realize that the nonprofit sector is the third-largest workforce in the U.S., and accounts for 10% of all American jobs,” says Sevetri Wilson, founder and CEO of Resilia. “What’s more, the majority of nonprofits – over 65% – have operating budgets of under $1 million and struggle to access resources and technology. These nonprofits exist in philanthropy deserts; they are chronically under-resourced and have difficulty reaching grantmakers or philanthropists.”

For more information visit resilia.com.